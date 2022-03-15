Three women die of suffocation near Coimbatore as UPS battery explodes 

A pet dog was also killed in the incident that took place on Monday night

A 50-year-old woman and her two daughters from Urumandampalayam near Coimbatore were suffocated to death after the battery of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system exploded in their house on Monday night.

A pet dog of the family was also killed in the incident which came to light on Tuesday.

J. Vijayalakshmi,50, her daughters J. Archana, 24, and J. Anjali, 21, residents of Rose Garden at Urumandampalayam were found dead on Tuesday morning.

The police said Vijaylakshmi’s husband Jothilingam died two years ago. Archana had been working in a private finance company at Saibaba Colony and Anjali had been working in an IT firm at R.S. Puram.

According to the police, Vijayalakshmi’s uncle came to the house at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday. He saw smoke coming from the house and knocked at the door. As there was no response, he broke open the door and and found all the three dead.

The police said the victims did not suffer burns or have external injuries. They said the battery of the UPS system exploded and the fire spread to a sofa and other furniture. They apparantly tried to put out the fire with water but died of suffocation, the police said. Fire and Rescue Services Personnel rushed to spot and doused the fire completely. The police visited the house and collected evidence. The Thudiyalur police have launched an investigation.