Three UPHCs in Erode to conduct RT-PCR test

People with fever, dry cough, tiredness and other symptoms of COVID-19 can visit the three urban primary health centres (UPHCs) in the Corporation limits and undergo real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu here on Thursday.
A total of 680 positive cases were reported in the district as on Wednesday of which 430 cases were in the Corporation limits. Targeted testing wherein swab samples were lifted from persons with symptoms, elderly persons, pregnant women and persons near containment areas was done by the civic body. Currently, swab samples were lifted from people at the District Headquarters Hospital and sent to the laboratory at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai for testing.
Since confusion prevailed among people over testing, the civic body had established facilities at the UPHCs functioning on Gandhiji Road, at Surampatti Valasu and B.P. Agraharam. Mr. Elangovan said people with symptoms could visit these centres and provide their details after which samples would be taken. Test results would be informed to the persons concerned, he added.
Mr. Elangovan said persons visiting the other 10 UPHCs with symptoms would also be sent to these centres. On an average, 200 to 250 samples were lifted in each centre, he added.
