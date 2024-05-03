ADVERTISEMENT

Three unidentified bodies found in Salem

May 03, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Three unidentified bodies, including that of a woman, were found in a decomposed state on Friday.

People found the bodies under a bridge at Panikkanur on Jalakandapuram Road, near Chinnappampatti.

On information, Jalakandapuram police visited the spot and sent the bodies to Salem Government Hospital for postmortem. The police found a moped near the bodies and a few plastic and silver glasses. The age of the deceased persons might be around 60–70 years, the police said. The police suspect that they might belong to the same family, and ended their lives. The police registered a case and are verifying missing persons list in the locality.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

