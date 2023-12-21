GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three tribal women injured in leopard attack in Gudalur

Forest Department officials said they would place camera traps in the area, and a team of 20 personnel has been deployed to monitor the situation

December 21, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
One of the victims being taken for treatment at the Ooty government medical college hospital on Thursday, December 21, 2023

One of the victims being taken for treatment at the Ooty government medical college hospital on Thursday, December 21, 2023 | Photo Credit: Sathyamoorthy M

Three women suffered serious injuries after a leopard pounced on them while they were defecating in the open, near a reserve forest in the Bitherkad forest range on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Forest Department officials said that the three victims, Saradha, Durga and Valliamma, belonging to an Adivasi community in the CTRD tribal colony, near the Bitherkad Forest Range in Gudalur, had gone to a plot of revenue land near their village to defecate, when they were attacked by a leopard hiding amidst the undergrowth.

All three suffered injuries and were rushed to the Gudalur Government Hospital for treatment. Two of the persons were referred to the Ooty Government Medical College and Hospital.

Local residents demanded that the Forest Department initiate steps to capture the leopard.

Officials believe that the attack was accidental, and that the leopard could have attacked the trio as it felt threatened. However, they added that camera traps are to be placed in the area surrounding the negative interaction, and that a team of more than 20 forest department staff has been deployed in the area to monitor the situation.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / forests / wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.