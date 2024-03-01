ADVERTISEMENT

Three trees felled in Krishnagiri, allegedly by DMK functionaries

March 01, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Local residents say the trees, two of which were full grown, provided shade to commuters, and their loss is especially felt now, as temperatures being to soar

P.V. Srividya

Two full grown trees and one banyan tree were felled, allege local residents in Krishnagiri | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

“If we grow trees, trees will grow us,” tweeted Chief Minister M. K. Stalin last June, launching a massive tree planting drive across the State.  He was merely echoing the words of his father and late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, who Mr.Stalin wrote, had a framed image of this at their Gopalapuram home.

But on Thursday (February 29, 2023) night, that message was clearly lost on some DMK men in Krishnagiri, when an earthmover felled two full-grown trees and a three-year old banyan tree on an open ground overlooking the Anna statue near the new bus stand, allegedly under the instructions of the DMK’s town secretary K.C. Nawab.  

Among the felled trees by a rolling earthmover were an Indian Beech (Pungai) and a Rain Tree (Thoonga Moonji Maram), both said to be over 12 years old, apart from the banyan tree that would have grown to provide immense shade, said Nagaraj, a local taxi association president.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“An earthmover came by around 11.30 p.m. When the taxi drivers asked what was happening, Mr. Nawab said they were cleaning up the municipality grounds because a complex was going to come up here,” says Jalaluddin, a taxi driver. 

“The trees used to give so much shade that people commuting to the bus stand would halt, sit by there and go, in this otherwise barren ground,” says Nagaraj. “The Indian Beech tree easily provided shade for over 25 people,” he added.  

The Krishnagiri town taxi association had also erected stones as makeshift seats for people to stop by and sit under the shade. 

As temperatures have begun to soar, and the ground overlooking the Anna statue is also the only venue in town for public meetings and protests, the felling of the trees has created consternation among several sections of the public.

The Hindu contacted the DMK town secretary K.C. Nawab, who is also the spouse of municipality chairperson Farida Nawab.  Mr. Nawab denied that any tree had been felled. Asked if he was present when the incident took place, he said, “Our office was there and I was just standing.” However, Mr. Nawab’s denial contradicts eyewitness accounts, who said he led the felling of trees. 

The Hindu tried contacting municipality chairperson Farida Nawab, but she did not respond.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US