GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three trees felled in Krishnagiri, allegedly by DMK functionaries

Local residents say the trees, two of which were full grown, provided shade to commuters, and their loss is especially felt now, as temperatures being to soar

March 01, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

P.V. Srividya
Two full grown trees and one banyan tree were felled, allege local residents in Krishnagiri

Two full grown trees and one banyan tree were felled, allege local residents in Krishnagiri | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

“If we grow trees, trees will grow us,” tweeted Chief Minister M. K. Stalin last June, launching a massive tree planting drive across the State.  He was merely echoing the words of his father and late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, who Mr.Stalin wrote, had a framed image of this at their Gopalapuram home.

But on Thursday (February 29, 2023) night, that message was clearly lost on some DMK men in Krishnagiri, when an earthmover felled two full-grown trees and a three-year old banyan tree on an open ground overlooking the Anna statue near the new bus stand, allegedly under the instructions of the DMK’s town secretary K.C. Nawab.  

Among the felled trees by a rolling earthmover were an Indian Beech (Pungai) and a Rain Tree (Thoonga Moonji Maram), both said to be over 12 years old, apart from the banyan tree that would have grown to provide immense shade, said Nagaraj, a local taxi association president.

“An earthmover came by around 11.30 p.m. When the taxi drivers asked what was happening, Mr. Nawab said they were cleaning up the municipality grounds because a complex was going to come up here,” says Jalaluddin, a taxi driver. 

“The trees used to give so much shade that people commuting to the bus stand would halt, sit by there and go, in this otherwise barren ground,” says Nagaraj. “The Indian Beech tree easily provided shade for over 25 people,” he added.  

The Krishnagiri town taxi association had also erected stones as makeshift seats for people to stop by and sit under the shade. 

As temperatures have begun to soar, and the ground overlooking the Anna statue is also the only venue in town for public meetings and protests, the felling of the trees has created consternation among several sections of the public.

The Hindu contacted the DMK town secretary K.C. Nawab, who is also the spouse of municipality chairperson Farida Nawab.  Mr. Nawab denied that any tree had been felled. Asked if he was present when the incident took place, he said, “Our office was there and I was just standing.” However, Mr. Nawab’s denial contradicts eyewitness accounts, who said he led the felling of trees. 

The Hindu tried contacting municipality chairperson Farida Nawab, but she did not respond.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.