Three trains to skip Coimbatore Junction, stop at Podanur on October 19 and 20

In view of maintenance works between Coimbatore and Podanur junctions, three trains will be diverted on October 19 and 20, the Salem Division said in a statement.

Bilaspur – Tirunelveli Weekly Express (22619), which leaves Bilaspur on October 18 to reach Coimbatore at 3.42 p.m. next day, will skip the Coimbatore Junction and will be diverted via Irugur and stopped at Podanur Junction instead. The train runs via Nagpur, Vijayawada, Katpadi, Coimbatore Jn, and Ernakulam.

Similarly, Tirunelveli – Dadar Weekly Express (22630), which leaves Tirunelveli on October 19 to reach Coimbatore Junction at 3.07 p.m., will skip Coimbatore Junction and stop at Podanur.

The Patna – Ernakulam Junction Weekly Express (22670) will skip Coimbatore Junction and go via Irugur and stop at Podanur. The train that runs via Varanasi, Jabalpur, Vijayawada, Katpadi is scheduled to reach Coimbatore Junction at 5.02 p.m. on October 20.