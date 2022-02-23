Three trains to run on diverted route

In view of engineering works in Malugur railway station in Andhra Pradesh, trains will be operated on a diverted route as detailed below.

A release from Salem Railway Division said that Train No.19568 Okha – Tuticorin Weekly Express (via Salem, Erode, Karur), scheduled to leave Okha on February 25 and March 4, will be diverted to run via Guntakal, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Jolarpettai and Salem instead of the scheduled route of Guntakal, Dharmavaram, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet and Salem.

Consequently, the train will skip Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yelahanka, Krishnarajapuram and Bangarapet.

Train No.16613 Rajkot – Coimbatore Junction Weekly Express (via Tirupattur, Salem, Erode), scheduled to leave Rajkot on February 27 and reach Coimbatore Junction on February 28, will be diverted to run via Guntakal, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Jolarpettai and Tirupattur instead of the scheduled route of Guntakal, Dharmavaram, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet and Tirupattur. Consequently, the train will skip Gooty, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yelahanka, Krishnarajapuram and Bangarapet.

Train No.19567 Tuticorin – Okha Weekly Express (via Karur, Erode, Salem), scheduled to leave Thoothukudi at 10.30 p.m. on February 27, March 6 and 13 will be diverted to run via Salem, Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Cuddapah and Guntakal instead of the scheduled route of Salem, Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram, Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram, Anantapur and Guntakal. Consequently, the train will skip Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram, Yelahanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram and Anantapur, the release added.