Three trains to run on a diverted route

20 January 2022 17:50 IST

With engineering works related to doubling of railway tracks between Omalur and Mettur Dam are to be carried out, three trains will be operated on diverted route on the given dates.

A press release from the Salem Railway Division said that Train No.11014 Coimbatore Junction – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, scheduled to leave Coimbatore Junction at 8.50 a.m. on January 24 and March 24 and run through Salem, Dharmapuri, Hosur, will be diverted to run via Salem, Magnesite Junction, Kuppam, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram. Consequently, the train will skip the stoppages at Dharmapuri and Hosur.

Train No.12678 Ernakulam Junction – KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction 9.10 a.m. on March 24 and run through Salem, Dharmapuri, Hosur, will be diverted to run through Salem, Magnesite Junction, Kuppam, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram. The train will skip the stoppages at Dharmapuri, Hosur and Carmelaram.

Likewise, Train No.12677 KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Junction Intercity Express, scheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 6.10 a.m. on March 24 and run through Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, will be diverted to run through Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Kuppam, Magnesite Junction and Salem. The train will skip the stoppages at Carmelaram, Hosur and Dharmapuri, the release added.