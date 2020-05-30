Three trains operated from Tiruppur Junction

Salem Division of Southern Railway operated three Shramik special trains from Tiruppur Junction for migrant workers on Saturday.
The trains were bound for Hajipur, Bihar, Muzaffarpur, Bihar and Rourkela, Odisha which left the Junction at around 11 a.m, 2 p.m and 7 p.m. respectively. All the trains ferried 1,600 passengers each, railway officials said.
As on Saturday, 21 special trains have been operated from Tiruppur Junction to five States namely Bihar (12), Odisha (4), Uttar Pradesh (3), Jharkhand (1) and Assam (1).
On Saturday morning, hundreds of migrant workers from Assam reached Tiruppur Railway Station after hearing rumours that a train to Assam will leave at 3 p.m. However, as there were no trains to Assam on Saturday, the workers returned disappointed, police said.
