Three toppers with perfect aggregate score of 200 among TNAU applicants

June 16, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Three toppers among the 41,434 applicants to the undergraduate programmes of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) in the 2023-24 academic session have the perfect aggregate score of 200.

The candidates are G. Dhivya of Villupuram, P. Sri Ram of Madurai and S. Muthulakshmi of Tenkasi. Fifteen students have aggregate score of 199.5 marks and seven students have applied with 199 marks.

The number of applicants was a little over 38,800 last year. This time, the cut-off has gone up for filling 5,361 seats: 2,555 in constituent colleges and 2,806 in affiliated colleges. There are as many as 5,880 applicants with cut-off scores of 180 and above this time, Vice-Chancellor V.Geethalakshmi told mediapersons on Friday. There are 21,384 female applicants compared to 12,333 males for the 14 UG programmes and three Diploma programmes, the Vice-Chancellor said. There are a total of 10,887 applicants for the 7.5 percent quota for students who had studied in government schools from Classes VI to XII. This quota entails admission for 403 students this year. The State Government will bear the cost of studies for these students.

Likewise, there are 9,997 applicants for the B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture and B.Sc (Hons) Horticulture in Tamil medium with intake of 50 students each; the seat to applicants ratio is 1:100, the Vice-Chancellor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Certificate verification will commence from next week for special quota seats: differently-abled, wards of ex-servicemen and eminent sportspersons. The eligible candidates will be called for counselling during the last week of this month.

The online counselling and certificate verification for general quota will commence from the first week of July

In all probability, the academic year will begin during the last week of July, Prof. Geethalakshmi said.

Arrangements are in progress for conduct of the annual convocation next month, she said.

From 2023-24, students are admitted through a common online application process for TNAU and the Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU). Applications were received till June 9.

TNAU is the nodal agency for admissions to six UG programmes and three B.Voc programmes of TNJFU.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.