Three tonnes of artificially ripened bananas seized in Salem

Officials from Food Safety Department conducted raids at godowns of banana traders at Chinna Kadai Veedhi on Monday and seized close to three tonnes of bananas ripened using agriculture fertilizers.

Designated Officer, Food Safety Department, R. Kathiravan, who led the raid, said, “the bananas were found to be ripened using ethephon, a plant growth regulator used in horticulture for stimulating growth of the plants.” Officials have also seized over 10 boxes of ethephon from one of the godowns.

According to Food Safety officials, its consumption could lead to allergies and digestive issues. Officials found that ethephon was sprayed on plantain stocked in two godowns at Chinna Kadai Veedhi for speedy ripening of the fruit. “While the natural process would take about 48 hours, using such fertilizers would ripe the fruits in 12 hours and it is a not safe practice”, said Dr. Kathiravan.

According to Food Safety officials, close to 100 tonnes of plantain are traded daily through different markets in the district and there are about 60 major and small traders in the district. Dr. Kathiravan said that case would be registered under various sections of Food Safety Act against those flouted the rules.

He said that they would be intensifying checks to prevent unhygienic practices and a sensitisation session would be conducted for fruit traders in immediate future.