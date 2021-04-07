Three-tier security to guard EVMs

UDHAGAMANDALAM

07 April 2021 23:36 IST

Three tier-security as well as 100 CCTV cameras have been installed at the Government Polytechnic College in Udhagamandalam, where EVMs from polling stations across the three Assembly constituencies in the Nilgiris are being stored.

On Wednesday, District Election Officer J. Innocent Divya as well as Returning Officers of Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Gudalur constituencies sealed the strong rooms at the college.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Divya said that the strong rooms were sealed in front of the candidates. “A total of 102 cameras have been fixed inside the premises,” said Ms. Divya, who added that there would be round-the-clock monitoring of the premises by executive magistrates, who will be deployed in three shifts.

A total of 308 Central Armed Police Force personnel, as well as those of state police will be deployed at the college to provide security. Candidates would also be able to see that the strong rooms are not breached, and will also be able to view the corridors leading to the strong rooms.

Nilgiris district superintendent of police R. Pandiarajan also oversaw the security arrangements which have been put in place at the college.