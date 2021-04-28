Three-tier security to be deployed at counting centres in Erode

Erode

28 April 2021 21:34 IST

A total of 408 staff will be involved in the counting on May 2

A total of 700 police personnel will be posted at the two counting centres during counting of votes on May 2, said Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai here on Wednesday.

Counting of votes polled in the constituencies of Erode (East), Erode (West), Perundurai, Modakkurichi, Anthiyur and Bhavani would be take up at the Institute of Road and Transport Technology at Chithode, while votes polled in the constituencies of Gobichettipalayam and Bhavanisagar would be counted at Gobi Arts and Science College at Gobichettipalayam. A total of 408 staff would be involved in the counting on Sunday. Currently, all the electronic voting machines and VVPATs were kept in strong rooms and sealed and three-tier security is in place at the two centres. Also, surveillance cameras were installed to monitor the strong rooms.

Mr. Thangadurai said that three-tier security will be in place on the counting day as 550 policemen will be posted at IRTT and 150 personnel at the other centre. Also, two companies of paramilitary personnel would provide security while EVMs and VVPATs were taken from the strong rooms to the counting halls. Also, they will provide security during transfer of postal ballot boxes, he added.

Teams led by Superintendent of Police and two Additional Superintendents of Police, will be in the counting centres while teams led by five Deputy Superintendents of Police and Inspectors will be on duty to ensure law and order across the district after the election results are declared. Since, the Election Commission had banned victory processions, striking force personnel will also be on duty, he added.