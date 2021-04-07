Three-tier security in place at counting centres in Salem

Salem

07 April 2021 22:17 IST

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPATs used in the 11 Assembly constituencies were shifted to strong rooms in the four counting centres and continued to be guarded by armed personnel round-the-clock here on Wednesday.

EVMs and VVPATs used in the Assembly constituencies of Omalur, Mettur, Salem (West) and Salem (North) were kept at the Government College of Engineering at Karuppur, while materials used in Yercaud (Reserved), Salem (South) and Veerapandi were stored at Sri Ganesh Arts and Science College at Ammapettai, materials used in Gangavalli (Reserved), Attur (Reserved) were stored at Sri Maruthi Polytechnic College at Thalaivasal and materials used in Edappadi and Sankari were stored at Swamy Vivekanandha Naturopathy and Yoga College and Vivekananda Pharmacy College for Women at Sankari.

District Election Officer and Collector S.A. Raman inspected the centres at Sankari on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

He told reporters that all the strong rooms in four centres were sealed in the presence of representatives of political parties and three-tier security has been in place. A total of 132 paramilitary personnel, 76 Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion, 293 Salem City and Salem District police were posted for duty round-the-clock at the centres besides monitoring by surveillance cameras, he added.

In Namakkal, votes polled in all the 2,049 polling booths were kept at the strong rooms at Vivekanandha College of Technology for Women at Tiruchengodu and were sealed here on Wednesday.

A total of 79.72 % electors exercised their franchise during the election that was held peacefully on Tuesday. All the materials were transported to the college and kept in the strong rooms and sealed in the presence of District Election Officer and District Collector K. Megaraj, general observers and representatives of political parties.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Megaraj said that three-tier security has been thrown in the corridors where the strong rooms were located and added that only the District Election Officer, Superintendent of Police and Returning Officers can inspect the strong room seals after making entry in the registers. The strong room seals would be monitored through security cameras round-the-clock from the control room in the rank of Deputy Tahsildar or Block Development Officer, he added.