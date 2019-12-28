Coimbatore

Three-tier security at counting centres

A policeman stands guard at a counting centre at Vasavi Arts College at Chithode in Erode on Saturday.

A policeman stands guard at a counting centre at Vasavi Arts College at Chithode in Erode on Saturday.  

more-in

Apart from CCTV cameras, 35 personnel are deployed for security in each centre

Three-tier security arrangement is in place at all the seven counting centres where ballot boxes and other election related documents used in the first phase of rural local body polls are stored.

Polling for 1,076 posts in seven panchayat unions went off peacefully at 657 polling stations, as 75.56% of the total electors exercised their franchise. Sealed ballot boxes and other poll materials were transported in vehicles to the counting centres at the unions of Erode – Vasavi Arts College, Chithode; Modakurichi - Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Modakurichi; Kodumudi - Shri Sankara Vidhyasala Boys HSS, Kodumudi; Nambiyur – GHSS, Kurumandur; Talavadi - GHSS, Talavadi; Gobichettipalayam - Gobi Arts and Science College, and Thookanaickenpalayam – GHSS, Bungalowpudur.

The shifting was completed in the early hours of Friday. Ballot boxes were stored in strongrooms and the doors were sealed by Returning Officers concerned in the presence of representatives of political parties. The strongrooms are guarded by armed personnel round the clock and a log book is being maintained by the security personnel to mark the entries of persons including District Election Officer, Observer, Superintendent of Police or candidates or their agents visiting the centre.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan told The Hindu that three-tier security has been provided to all the seven centres, and 35 personnel were posted at each centre, besides monitoring through over 120 closed circuit television cameras. The footages, that can be stored for 20 days, are monitored round the clock from control rooms at each centres, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2019 11:42:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-tier-security-at-counting-centres/article30422005.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY