Three-tier security at counting centres

Three-tier security arrangement is in place at all the seven counting centres where ballot boxes and other election related documents used in the first phase of rural local body polls are stored.

Polling for 1,076 posts in seven panchayat unions went off peacefully at 657 polling stations, as 75.56% of the total electors exercised their franchise. Sealed ballot boxes and other poll materials were transported in vehicles to the counting centres at the unions of Erode – Vasavi Arts College, Chithode; Modakurichi - Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Modakurichi; Kodumudi - Shri Sankara Vidhyasala Boys HSS, Kodumudi; Nambiyur – GHSS, Kurumandur; Talavadi - GHSS, Talavadi; Gobichettipalayam - Gobi Arts and Science College, and Thookanaickenpalayam – GHSS, Bungalowpudur.

The shifting was completed in the early hours of Friday. Ballot boxes were stored in strongrooms and the doors were sealed by Returning Officers concerned in the presence of representatives of political parties. The strongrooms are guarded by armed personnel round the clock and a log book is being maintained by the security personnel to mark the entries of persons including District Election Officer, Observer, Superintendent of Police or candidates or their agents visiting the centre.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan told The Hindu that three-tier security has been provided to all the seven centres, and 35 personnel were posted at each centre, besides monitoring through over 120 closed circuit television cameras. The footages, that can be stored for 20 days, are monitored round the clock from control rooms at each centres, he added.