Coimbatore

Three test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district

Three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday. The Health Department said that two persons recovered from the disease and the district had 20 active cases on Monday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.9 (TPR) % on Sunday when five new cases were reported. Tiruppur district did not report new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There were two active cases of the disease in the district. 


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2022 7:46:27 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/three-test-positive-for-covid-19-in-coimbatore-district/article65454082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY