Three test positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Health Department said that three persons recovered from the disease and the district had 19 active cases on Tuesday. The district had a test positivity rate of 0.2 % on Monday when one new case was reported.

Tiruppur district continued to remain COVID-free on Tuesday as there were no active cases and the Health Department did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases. The overall toll remained at 1,052 as no new deaths were reported.