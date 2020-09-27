Three teenagers booked under POCSO Act

Krishnagiri

27 September 2020 22:33 IST

The police have registered a case under POCSO Act against three teenagers for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl and for publishing a video of it on internet.

According to the police, a class 11 student from a government school was in relationship with a younger student from the same school. The teenager reportedly lured the girl with false promises and took her to an isolated place along the banks of a river near Pedapanur early this month. The teenager along with his friend of same age had allegedly sexually assaulted her and filmed the incident, the police said. The boys had shown the video to a common friend and he had allegedly published the video on the internet.

The video went viral and had come to the notice of victim’s parents. Based on complaint of the victim’s parents, Gurubarapalli police have registered case under sections 3 read with 4 and 13 (b) (c) read with 14 of POCSO Act and IT Act and have arrested the accused.

Advertising

Advertising