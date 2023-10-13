ADVERTISEMENT

Three youths die in accident near Palladam

October 13, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three youths reportedly died on the spot at Madhapur near Palladam when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry coming from the opposite direction, on Friday.

The victims, identified as Premkumar (23), Bhubalan (22) and Nitish (23) from Tiruchengode area, were proceeding to Pollachi from Namakkal when the lorry reportedly lost control and collided with the car.

The bodies were retrieved from the mangled car and taken to the Palladam Government Hospital for post-mortem. The Palladam police have registered a case and are on the lookout for lorry driver Pandian.

