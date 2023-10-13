HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three youths die in accident near Palladam

October 13, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Three youths reportedly died on the spot at Madhapur near Palladam when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry coming from the opposite direction, on Friday.

The victims, identified as Premkumar (23), Bhubalan (22) and Nitish (23) from Tiruchengode area, were proceeding to Pollachi from Namakkal when the lorry reportedly lost control and collided with the car.

The bodies were retrieved from the mangled car and taken to the Palladam Government Hospital for post-mortem. The Palladam police have registered a case and are on the lookout for lorry driver Pandian.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.