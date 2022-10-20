Three teak clones developed by IFGTB in Coimbatore on commercial production 

Tissue cultured saplings of teak clones developed by the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding, Coimbatore, at the H.U.Gugle Biotech nursery at Binnamangala village near Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Giving boost to tree-based farming, the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, has entered into an agreement with a Bengaluru-based commercial tissue culture laboratory for large scale production of three superior teak clones.

IFGTB has entered into a licence agreement with H.U. Gugle Biotech for large scale production and supply three clones, namely IFGTB TG1, TG 5 and TG 11, developed by the forest research institute. TG stands for Tectona grandis, the scientific name of teak.

IFGTB sourced teak genotypes of superior quality teaks from Nilambur in Kerala and Top Slip in the Anamalai hills, Tamil Nadu. It developed micropropagation protocols for large scale production of the three clones. A team headed by Senior Principal Scientist Rekha R. Warrier and Group Coordinator (Research) R. Yasodha coordinated the research works.

The saplings developed from the three clones will exhibit the same characteristics of the mother plants. This will ensure farmers get the intended benefit from the trees.

As part of this licence agreement, H.U. Gugle Biotech, Bengaluru, will commercially propagate the three teak clones and will be made available to the farmers. C. Kunhikannan, director of IFGTB, and Shailesh Kathariya, MD and CEO of H.U.Gugle Biotech, signed the licence agreement in the presence of Arun Singh Rawat, Director General of Indian council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), in the training workshop ‘Harnessing Intellectual Properties: From Innovation to Economic Growth’ held at IFGTB, recently.

For more details about the tissue culture clones, contact H.U.Gugle Biotech, Survey No.23, P.O. Box No.14, Binnamangala village, Devanahalli (Taluk), Bengaluru (Rural). PIN – 562110. Office: 9980645151, 97319 99412, email:hugugleblr@gmail.com.