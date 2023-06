June 22, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST

Three Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac) liquor shops in the Nilgiris are among 500 shops that have been closed by the government across Tamil Nadu.

The three shops that have been closed in the Nilgiris are shop numbers 8224, 8226 and 8268. The three shops are in Athipalli in Gudalur and two in Udhagamandalam, on Ettines Road and Lower Bazaar.

