Three students drown in check dam near Coimbatore

April 24, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Three students from a village near Coimbatore drowned while taking bath in a check dam near Alandurai in the district on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as M. Praveen (17), P. Kavin (16), and V. Dhakshan (17), who are from Perur Pachapalayam. They were accompanied by a friend - Sanjay (21).

The police said that the three deceased were studying in Class XII in the Government Higher Secondary School at Theethipalayam.

ADVERTISEMENT

They, along with their friend, went to Perumal Kovil Pathy check dam near Alandurai around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The four youth ventured into the check dam, which has more than 10 feet of water, to take bath.

According to the police, Praveen, Kavin and Dhakshan did not know how to swim and drowned in the check dam.

Mr. Sanjay immediately alerted the Fire and Rescue Services about the tragedy. Station Officer P. N. Anilkumar and crew from the Thondamuthur fire station rushed to the spot and launched a search for the deceased students.

The fire brigades retrieved the bodies of the three students by 5.30 p.m. The Alandurai police shifted the bodies to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.