Three students drown in check dam near Coimbatore

April 24, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Fire and Rescue Services personnel searching for the bodies of the deceased students in Perumal Kovil Pathy check dam near Alandurai in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel searching for the bodies of the deceased students in Perumal Kovil Pathy check dam near Alandurai in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPL

Three students from a village near Coimbatore drowned while taking bath in a check dam near Alandurai in the district on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as M. Praveen (17), P. Kavin (16), and V. Dhakshan (17), who are from Perur Pachapalayam. They were accompanied by a friend - Sanjay (21).

The police said that the three deceased were studying in Class XII in the Government Higher Secondary School at Theethipalayam.

They, along with their friend, went to Perumal Kovil Pathy check dam near Alandurai around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The four youth ventured into the check dam, which has more than 10 feet of water, to take bath.

According to the police, Praveen, Kavin and Dhakshan did not know how to swim and drowned in the check dam.

Mr. Sanjay immediately alerted the Fire and Rescue Services about the tragedy. Station Officer P. N. Anilkumar and crew from the Thondamuthur fire station rushed to the spot and launched a search for the deceased students.

The fire brigades retrieved the bodies of the three students by 5.30 p.m. The Alandurai police shifted the bodies to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

