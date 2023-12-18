ADVERTISEMENT

Three students die in accident in Krishnagiri

December 18, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

Three school students were killed after their bike collided with a lorry on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as K. Giri (17), a Plus-Two student; R. Ajay (15), a Class X student, both residents of G. Nagamangalam; and S. Ragavan (14), a Class X student and resident of Jegadevi.

Police said that on Monday evening after school, the trio headed to G. Nagamangalam on a bike. While they reached Nehru Nagar near Bargur, they tried to overtake a container lorry and at that time, a vehicle came on the opposite side. Unable to control the bike, they hit the container lorry and fell on the road. The container lorry ran over them.

The Bargur police registered a case and are investigating further.

