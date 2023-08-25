Three startups graduate from defence incubation centre in Coimbatore

August 25, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Vikra Ocean Tech, Dataspire Technologies, and Garudan Unmanned Systems that were incubated at the CODISSIA Defence Innovation and Atal Incubation Centre (CDIIC) in Coimbatore graduated on Thursday, August 24.

According to M.V. Ramesh Babu, Director of the CDIIC, the startups were incubated for nearly two years. Of the 25 startups at the CDIIC, three have now graduated.

Dataspire Technologies is an IT consulting and outsourcing company specialising in database and infrastructure management.

Garudan Unmanned System is an expert in developing reliable unmanned aerial vehicle solutions for the defence, aerospace and commercial applications and has indigenised “Friend or Foe Finder”. It is manufacturing and supplying drones to the Indian Airforce and Army and has started exporting drones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikra Ocean Tech, which received ₹ 1.5 crore grant from the government, is a leading startup manufacturing and supplying solutions for a broad range of complex underwater problems. It supplies to the ISRO and the Indian Army.

Further, the CDIIC has signed MoUs with Janatics India, Chakradhara Aerospace, and Sri Venkateswara Hi-tech Machineries. These companies and the CDIIC will also sign agreements with the Defence Public Sector Undertakings and indigenise select components or equipment for the defence sector.

The CDIIC, which was set up by the Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association, is supported by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and Ministry of Defence. Coimbatore is one of the five nodal points of the Southern Corridor identified for the development of the Defence sector.

Mr. Ramesh Babu said the CDIIC incubates startups and also partners with industries in Coimbatore to innovate and indigenise equipment and components for the defence sector. So, it was enrolling industries as members of the CDIIC.

Prithvi Sai Penumadu, Innovation Lead, Atal Innovation Mission, and Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal VSM (Retd) participated in the function on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT