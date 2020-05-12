Three special trains leave Coimbatore

Over 4,000 migrant workers were sent to their hometowns by three Shramik special trains from Coimbatore Junction on Tuesday.

Officials with the Salem Division of Southern Railway said that the three trains left for the States of Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand.

The first special train was bound for Khurda Road Junction in Odisha, which had 1,318 passengers and left at around noon.

The second train’s destination was Muzaffarpur Junction in Bihar, which had 1,464 passengers. The train left Coimbatore Junction at 4 p.m.

The third train for Tuesday was bound for Jasidih in Jharkhand with 1,464 passengers and left at 9 p.m., according to the railway officials.

As of Tuesday, nine Shramik special trains have been operated from Coimbatore Railway Station. The special trains were operated for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.

With this, workers from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand working in the district and who had registered for returning to their hometowns through the special trains and identified by the district administration have all returned.

A district administration official said the plan was to have 18 trains to Assam, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and BIhar to help about 20,000 workers return home.

Nine more trains would be operated and the service to Assam would start in a day or two.