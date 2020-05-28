Coimbatore

Three special trains from Tiruppur Junction

The Salem Division of Southern Railway operated three Shramik special trains from Tiruppur Junction for migrant workers on Thursday.

Railway officials said that the first train was operated for Dibrugarh, Assam, at around 1 p.m., the second train for Hajipur, Bihar at 4 p.m. and third train for Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, at 8 p.m. All three trains carried 1,600 passengers each.

A total of 17 Shramik special trains have been operated from Tiruppur Junction as of Thursday. The trains were operated to five States namely Bihar (9), Odisha (3), Uttar Pradesh (3), Jharkhand (1) and Assam (1).

