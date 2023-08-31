HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three special teams inspect industries at Perundurai Sipcot

August 31, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Perundurai Sipcot Affected People Welfare Association inspected the Palatholuvu lake at Perundurai in Erode recently.

Members of the Perundurai Sipcot Affected People Welfare Association inspected the Palatholuvu lake at Perundurai in Erode recently.

Following complaints that Palatholuvu lake near Perundurai Sipcot is polluted due to discharge of effluents from industries, the district administration has formed three special teams that began to inspect industries from August 30 to September 1. 

As many as 157 industries are located at Sipcot that spread across 2,709 acre. A common effluent treatment plant (CETP) is functioning for 43 textile dyeing units while a CETP for 14 tannery units was closed in 2021. Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has disconnected power supply to the CETP and the 14 units were also not functioning in the last two years. 

Many villages were located near the Sipcot whose main source earlier was the lake spread across 447.17 acre. But, villagers keep complaining that industries were discharging effluents into the lake leading to contamination of the water in the lake. A statement from Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said that officials are inspecting the industries and the lake regularly and water samples were lifted for laboratory tests. “Three special teams have been formed to inspect industries for three days and the teams were asked to submit a report,” the statement said. The release said based on the report, necessary action will be taken against the violating industries. 

Related Topics

Erode / Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.