Three special teams inspect industries at Perundurai Sipcot

August 31, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

Following complaints that Palatholuvu lake near Perundurai Sipcot is polluted due to discharge of effluents from industries, the district administration has formed three special teams that began to inspect industries from August 30 to September 1.

As many as 157 industries are located at Sipcot that spread across 2,709 acre. A common effluent treatment plant (CETP) is functioning for 43 textile dyeing units while a CETP for 14 tannery units was closed in 2021. Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has disconnected power supply to the CETP and the 14 units were also not functioning in the last two years.

Many villages were located near the Sipcot whose main source earlier was the lake spread across 447.17 acre. But, villagers keep complaining that industries were discharging effluents into the lake leading to contamination of the water in the lake. A statement from Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said that officials are inspecting the industries and the lake regularly and water samples were lifted for laboratory tests. “Three special teams have been formed to inspect industries for three days and the teams were asked to submit a report,” the statement said. The release said based on the report, necessary action will be taken against the violating industries.