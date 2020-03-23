Three special ambulances to transport COVID-19 patients, suspected cases

Three 108 ambulances with specially trained crew to transport persons, who are found with symptoms of COVID-19 or those who have tested positive for the viral infection, are ready in Coimbatore. The crew, pilot and emergency medical technicians (EMT) in these ambulances have been given personal protective kits which include gowns, shoe cover, gloves, face mask and goggles.

The three 108 ambulances, operated by GVK EMRI (Emergency Management and Research Institute) in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project, will be stationed at Coimbatore Airport, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.

S. Selvamuthukumar, GVK EMRI’s programme manager for Coimbatore, said that the EMTs working in these ambulances were given special training to handle persons who have symptoms of COVID-19. “These ambulances mainly do transfers from the airport where passengers returning from various countries are closely examined and are referred to CMCH if symptoms of COVID-19 are found. Samples like throat swab, nasopharyngeal swab and blood test serum are lifted from such persons at CMCH and they will be admitted to the special ward of the same hospital or they will be referred to ESI Hospital for further tests or to remain in quarantine,” he said.

One ambulance has two EMTs and two pilots working in two shifts. These three ambulances will also do inter-facility transfer of persons from various government hospitals and primary healthcare centres.

After every transfer, the vehicle would be cleaned with disinfectant solution, he said. Selva Kumar, Tamil Nadu head of 108 ambulance operations, is overseeing the functioning of these ambulance.