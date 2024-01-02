GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three siblings in Coimbatore donate their pocket money towards flood relief

January 02, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Three siblings, along with their parents, handed over their pocket money to Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Tuesday.

Three siblings, along with their parents, handed over their pocket money to Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

On Tuesday, three siblings donated their ₹8,524 pocket money to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, which aims to assist the flood-affected districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Thenkasi.

Encouraged by parents T. Palaniswamy, who is a Tangedco employee, and M. Krithika, two of the children, P. K Pranavika (9) and P. K. Kalaykanni (3) volunteered to donate their pocket money. Following this, the family also donated ₹5,500 given to their third-born child, who is 25-days-old.

“We have named our son P. K. Ambedkar after B. R. Ambedkar, to instil in him the spirit of giving and working for the betterment of others. During his naming ceremony, we received money from relatives which our daughters suggested be donated towards a good cause,” said Ms. Krithika.

The donations also included ₹1,516 previously saved by Pranavika during the COVID-19 pandemic, to contribute towards medical aid.

“We have always tried to inculcate the spirit of gratitude in our children so they give back to society in times of calamities or to simply help uplift people,” Mr. Palaniswamy said after the family handed over the cheques to District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Tuesday.

The parents also mentioned that this step was taken by the children after one of them noticed her school friends being asked to stand outside class due to financial impediments that caused a delay in paying school fees. “My grandfather gives me a few coins or notes of ₹10 which I collect in my piggy bank. I couldn’t offer it to my friends then, but I have decided to donate the money, especially on birthdays,” Pranavika said.

