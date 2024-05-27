ADVERTISEMENT

Three sentenced to simple imprisonment for embezzlement of Ashok Leyland funds

Published - May 27, 2024 08:29 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

A Judicial Magistrate’s court in Krishnagiri sentenced three persons to simple imprisonment for embezzlement of funds of Ashok Leyland, delivering its verdict on a crime that occurred 20 years ago. The accused— Maharuthramoorthy, Shanmugam, P. Krishnakumar— who were executives in Ashok Leyland, Hosur, had allegedly misappropriated 21 bank cheques of ₹ 31.02 lakh. The accused were found guilty of the crime, and the court sentenced the three to two years simple imprisonment along with a fine of ₹3,000 each.

