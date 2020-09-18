Three sentenced to multiple life terms for murder

The Salem District Court on Friday sentenced three persons to multiple life imprisonment for murdering a woman in 2014.
According to the police, the deceased Regina was married to N. Ramesh, prime accused in the case and doubting her husband to be in an illicit relationship, Regina moved out of the house with the children and started residing with her mother-in-law.
Regina visited Ramesh’s paramour Thangam and quarrelled with her.
Ramesh along with his friends P. Ramesh and R. Vimal Raj hatched a plan to kill Regina.
Ramesh took his wife to a burial ground at Minnampalli and along with other accused murder her and left the body on railway track nearby.
Principal District Judge Kumaraguru sentenced N. Ramesh to triple life imprisonment and a fine of ₹9,000.
The other two accused were sentenced to double life term and a fine of ₹4,000 each.
Similarly, in a case registered by Alagapuram police in 2019, Additional District Judge Abraham Lincoln sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000.
According to the police, the accused Prabhu attacked the deceased Perumal (70) during a quarrel who died without responding to treatment. The court sentenced the accused to lifetime imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000. The cases were represented by Public Prosecutor Dhanashekaran.
