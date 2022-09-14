Three sentenced to life imprisonment on charges of murder in Tiruppur

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
September 14, 2022 18:57 IST

The Principal District and Sessions Court, Tiruppur, on Tuesday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for murdering a man in 2014.

District Public Prosecutor S. Kanagasabapathy told The Hindu that C. Bala (32) a resident of Anupparpalayam in the city went missing on April 8, 2014. His brother Ilayaraja (24) lodged a complaint in the 15 Velampalayam police station.

During investigation, the police found that C. Raghavan (47), his wife R. Vijayalakshmi (34), and their son R. Arunpandiyan (19) were involved in murdering Bala. The police said Bala used to make obscene calls to Vijayalakshmi because of which the trio killed him.

On Tuesday, judge Swarnam J. Natarajan sentenced the three to life imprisonment under section 302 (Punishment for murder), and three years imprisonment under section 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code along with a fine of ₹3,000. The sentences would run concurrently.

