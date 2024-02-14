ADVERTISEMENT

Three sentenced to life imprisonment for gang-rape of Dalit girl in Dharmapuri

February 14, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The crime occurred in 2015; the three were also imposed with a fine of ₹30,500 each

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast Track court in Dharmapuri sentenced three men to life terms in prison for the gang-rape of a 15-year-old Dalit girl.  

The crime occurred in a village in Harur, in 2015, where one of the accused persons, Chandrabose (26) had intercepted the survivor, who was a class IX student, and forcibly took a photograph with her.  Later, he along with two of his friends, co-accused persons, Mubharak (26) and Santhosh (27) had dragged the girl into a nearby forest and sexually assaulted her. The survivor’s family lodged a complaint with the Harur All Women’s Police station. A case was registered under the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and under the POCSO Act.

The prosecution proved the charges, and the court sentenced the trio to life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹30,500 each.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US