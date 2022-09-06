Three sentenced to life for murder in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
September 06, 2022 18:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons, including two women, were sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, V. Narayanan (65) of Nachinamapatti was a farmer. His nearby residents, K. Chinnapaiyan (70), his wife C. Kamala (60), son C. Vadivel (39) and daughter-in-law V. Pushpavalli (28) murdered Narayanan in 2011 over a land dispute. The Deevattipatti police registered a case and arrested the four accused and remanded them in prison. Later, they came out on bail.

The case trial was held at the Salem District Court, and during the course of the trial, the prime accused, Chinnapaiyan, died.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Tuesday, the court pronounced the remaining three accused persons in the case guilty and awarded life imprisonment for them. A fine of ₹5,000 each was also imposed on them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app