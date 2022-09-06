Coimbatore

Three sentenced to life for murder in Salem

Three persons, including two women, were sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case on Tuesday.

According to the police, V. Narayanan (65) of Nachinamapatti was a farmer. His nearby residents, K. Chinnapaiyan (70), his wife C. Kamala (60), son C. Vadivel (39) and daughter-in-law V. Pushpavalli (28) murdered Narayanan in 2011 over a land dispute. The Deevattipatti police registered a case and arrested the four accused and remanded them in prison. Later, they came out on bail.

The case trial was held at the Salem District Court, and during the course of the trial, the prime accused, Chinnapaiyan, died.

On Tuesday, the court pronounced the remaining three accused persons in the case guilty and awarded life imprisonment for them. A fine of ₹5,000 each was also imposed on them.


