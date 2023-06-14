Three schools in Tiruppur district secure court order to stall work on gasifier crematorium in vicinity

June 14, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

Three schools in Perumanallur that were aggrieved over the move by the authorities to construct a gasifier crematorium at a proximate site have secured an order from the High Court that advises the district administration and other respondents to identify an alternative location for the purpose.

In his order, Justice RMT. Teekaa Raman. J. advised the authorities of district administration, Avinashi taluk, Tiruppur block, and Perumanallur panchayat union to keep in abeyance further work, and to inspect other sites.

The petitioner was Sri Vigneshwara Vidhyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School represented by its Correspondent R. Murugasami Balasamuthiram.

After administrative sanction was accorded on September 13, 2022, and work to construct the gasifier crematorium began, the petitioner moved the court praying for quashing of the sanction order, saying it would cause health hazard to about 2,800 children studying in three schools functioning in close proximity to the proposed site.

The students had, on their part, made a representation on November 24, 2022 to the authorities.

The court issued the order taking cognisance of the contention of the petitioner that there were other burial grounds that could be considered for the project. The argument of the petitioner was that seven burial grounds outside the habitat living area were not inspected. The present site was fixed without any survey study and in a hurried manner and subsequently, resolutions of the village panchayats were collected, the petition said, expressing fears over health hazard and air pollution.

The panchayat union council had stated the density of population was factored in for adopting the resolution on May 13, 2022, for construction of crematorium on an existing burial ground. Ten other village panchayats also supported the resolution and the district-level committee and the State government provided ₹2 crore for the project.

