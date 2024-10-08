ADVERTISEMENT

Three ration shops salespersons in Erode placed under suspension

Published - October 08, 2024 11:19 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Three salespersons at ration shops who were found to be involved in irregularities were placed under suspension here on Tuesday. A release from K. Rajkumar, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Erode Region, said officials continue to monitor the public distribution system to prevent irregularities in the sale of essential commodities to the ration card holders. Inspections revealed irregularities at three ration shops in the district. Hence, salespersons Latha at the ration shop at Thiru Vi Ka Street in Surampatti, R. Indirani at the shop at Ganeshapuram in Nambiyur and Prabhu at the shop at Uratchikottai were placed under suspension, the release added.

