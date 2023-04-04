ADVERTISEMENT

Three quacks nabbed in Salem

April 04, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The Health Department and the police nabbed three quacks in Salem city on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, health officials along with the city police inspected a clinic at Seelanaickenpatti that was run by Tahpro Alam (52), a B.Sc. chemistry graduate, and seized medicines. Likewise, the team found Jayaraman (73), who had only completed schooling and was running a clinic near Annathanapatti Mariamman Temple, and seized medicines. The team also found Jagannathan (60), who had only completed SSLC and running a clinic at East Street in Karungalpatti, and seized medicines.

After receiving a complaint from the Health Department officials, the Annathanapatti police registered cases and arrested the trio.

