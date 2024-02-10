GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three private bank staff, three customers arrested for ₹7.33 crore misappropriation in Coimbatore

February 10, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A senior official and two cashiers attached to the Coimbatore branch of a private bank, and three customers were arrested by the City Crime Branch police on Friday for alleged misappropriation of ₹7.33 crore.

Based on a complaint lodged by Z. Mohamed Ziauddin, Marketing Head of IndusInd Bank, the police arrested Deputy Branch Manager P. Jagan Palanisamy (38), cashiers Nivedha and Shiek Ashraf, and the three customers: Kulothungan, Kennedy and Harikrishnan.

According to the complaint, the bank staff had connived with customers to siphon huge amounts from June 2023 to January 2024 into 12 accounts of its customers and one account of ICICI Bank Limited, without making entry in the bank’s system. The discrepancies in transactions were reportedly detected during audit.

A case was registered against the three bank staff and 13 customers under IPC Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (crime of fraud) and 477 (fraudulent cancellation) of the Indian Penal Code.

They were remanded in judicial custody. Police teams are on the lookout for the 10 other customers complicit in the crime.

