Three Poultry blocks allocated for Dharmapuri

June 28, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The district has been allocated three poultry blocks under the government subsidy scheme for breeding of country fowl. According to Collector K.Shanthi, the scheme envisions 50% subsidy for a poultry block (250 fowls/block)

The scheme envisions the construction costs for the poultry shed, costs of inputs and implements, and poultry feed costs for four months to be met by 50% subsidy or ₹.1,50,625. The remaining 50% contribution shall be made by the beneficiary through own funds or through bank funding.

Under this, the beneficiary shall be a recipient of the panchayat, and shall own atleast 625 sq.ft area for the poultry away from habitations. The scheme envisions 30% quota for widows, transpersons, differently-abled, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes for allocation. The selected beneficiaries will be given 250 country fowls of four weeks old free of cost from Hosur Cattle farm.

Interest applicants may apply with sitta documents for land ownership; along with source of funding, and undertaking for maintenance of the poultry for atleast three years.

Further details may be ascertained from the zonal deputy director, animal husbandry in Harur and Dharmapuri, according to the district administration.