Three policemen placed under suspension in Erode

November 11, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Three policemen, who received deer meat as bribe for not registering a case against two persons in October, were placed under suspension here on Saturday.

In the second week of October, Sub-Inspector Rathinam, Special Sub-Inspectors Gopal and Balasubramani, all attached to Talavadi police station, were on a vehicle check during which they intercepted two persons. Inquiries revealed that the two hunted a deer and were carrying it. It is said that the three reportedly received a few kg of venison and money from the duo and allowed them to leave. A case was also not registered.

When the two left the spot, they were caught by the Forest Department. The two told officials that they shared the meat with the policemen. After inquiry, the two were arrested. The issue was taken up with Ayman Jamal, the then Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sathyamangalam who held inquiries. Later, Rathinam and Gopal were shifted to Sathyamangalam police station.

A detailed inquiry was held later and A. Saravana Sundar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, placed the three under suspension.

