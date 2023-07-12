Three police personnel suspended for negligence in Salem region

July 12, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

Three police personnel were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in connection with the felling of over 1,000 arecanut plants in a farmland at Chinnamaruthur near Jedarpalayam in Namakkal on July 9.

In March this year, a 17-year-old boy was arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old woman at Karapalayam near Jedarpalayam. Following the incident, property belonging to two groups of a community was damaged and a large contingent of police, drawn from various districts, was posted in the villages in the area. However, damage to properties continued despite tight security.

On July 9, unidentified persons felled 1,000 arecanut plants that were planted on a land taken on lease by farmer Soundarajan. The three personnel from Krishnagiri and Salem districts were on duty in the village while the incident took place. The officials refused to disclose the names of the suspended personnel. The suspension orders were issued by Deputy Inspector General of Police for Salem Range S. Rajeswari.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.