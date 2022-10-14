Three police personnel in Salem transferred to AR

City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda transferred three police personnel attached to Salem Town Police to the Armed Reserve Police on Thursday.

In the first week of October, a couple from Salem Steel Plant, who eloped from their houses got married, appeared before Salem Town All Women’s Police and sought protection as they both belonged to different castes. The police spoke to both families at the police station and pacified them. Meanwhile, allegations were raised against Sub-Inspector Menaha, Special Sub-Inspector Sumathi, and head constable Amsavalli that they received bribe from the couple to negotiate with their parents.

Regarding the allegations, the Intelligence Section police and Deputy Commissioner S.P. Lavanya conducted inquiries and submitted a report to the City Police Commissioner. Based on the report, the Commissioner transferred the trio to the Armed Reserve Police.