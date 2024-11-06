Three police personnel deployed for T.N. CM’s Coimbatore visit injured in bus accident

Three police personnel proceeding towards Coimbatore for security deployment for Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to the district were among 12 passengers who were injured when the transport bus they were travelling in collided head-on with a private bus near Cheran Nagar in Pollachi Taluk Station limits early on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) morning.

The private bus was headed for Pollachi to transport the DMK party cadre back to Coimbatore for the Chief Minister’s functions, when the collision took place, police sources said.

The police personnel Premalatha, 38, Mohana, 51, and Vijaya Pandi, 28, were admitted, along with the other injured passengers, to the Pollachi Government Hospital. The Pollachi Taluk Police are investigating the accident.

