ADVERTISEMENT

Three police officials transferred for gutka sales in Salem

Published - July 22, 2024 08:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three police officials, including a sub-inspector, were transferred to the Armed Reserve for allegedly selling seized gutkha on Monday.

On July 19, the Edappadi police seized around 80kg of gutkha through raids at various shops within police limits and took them to the police station. Meanwhile, on the same day, another set of police engaged in a vehicle checkup at Edappadi Ring Road stopped a two-wheeler and seized a bag containing gutkha. Upon inquiry, the person claimed that Edappadi police had sold the gutkha to him.

Following the incident, Salem District Superintendent of Police (SP) A.K. Arun Kabilan transferred Edappadi sub-inspector Ayyappan (30), constables Raja (29) and Gunasekaran (33) to the Armed Reserve Police and are investigating further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US