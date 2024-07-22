Three police officials transferred for gutka sales in Salem

Three police officials, including a sub-inspector, were transferred to the Armed Reserve for allegedly selling seized gutkha on Monday.

On July 19, the Edappadi police seized around 80kg of gutkha through raids at various shops within police limits and took them to the police station. Meanwhile, on the same day, another set of police engaged in a vehicle checkup at Edappadi Ring Road stopped a two-wheeler and seized a bag containing gutkha. Upon inquiry, the person claimed that Edappadi police had sold the gutkha to him.

Following the incident, Salem District Superintendent of Police (SP) A.K. Arun Kabilan transferred Edappadi sub-inspector Ayyappan (30), constables Raja (29) and Gunasekaran (33) to the Armed Reserve Police and are investigating further.