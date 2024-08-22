Three police constables, three accomplices arrested for extortion bid in Tiruppur

Three police personnel were among six persons arrested by Nallur police in Tiruppur district for allegedly kidnapping a youth, suspected to be a pimp, and attempting to extort ₹2 lakh, on Thursday.

The Nallur police acted on a complaint lodged by the wife of Pavithran (28) of Kovilvazhi alleging that six persons, including some in police uniform, had abducted him in a car.

The accused had confronted Pavithran at Kovilvazhi and charged him with conducting prostitution through the internet, and demanded money to spare him from legal action. They later confined him in a room in Perumanallur. He had escaped and alerted his wife, police sources said.

The accused consisted of police personnel Somasundaram (31) and Gopalraj (33) attached to the Armed Reserve unit in Tiruppur and Lakshmanan (32) of Devala in Nilgiris district, who had joined the police service in 2011, and their accomplices Jayaram (20), Harish (25) and Arunkumar (24).

All the accused were remanded in judicial custody.